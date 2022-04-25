Katrina Kaif drops a heart for Neha Dhupia and baby Guriq as the mother-son duo perform yoga; PIC

Actress Neha Dhupia took to her social media handle and treated fans with adorable photos of herself doing yoga with her little munchkin Guriq. In the two images, Neha Dhupia can be seen performing Adho Mukha Svanasana, while Guriq can be seen copying her mother. Neha's caption on the post read, "My Monday motivation … @guriqdhupiabedi” with various emoticons. The actress’ post grabbed her followers' attention who rushed to the comment section and left compliments. Actress Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza also dropped red heart emoticons. Neha responded to Katrina's comment with red heart emojis. Even Karisma Kapoor couldn't stop herself from commenting on the super sweet post. "So cute," she wrote.

Neha and her husband, actor Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, Guriq, in October last year. They also have a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Neha has been sharing her motherhood journey with fans through cute pictures of her family and son Guriq. Recently, on Guriq's half birthday, Neha along with Guriq's priceless photographs, wrote a beautiful caption. "Many moods of the magic and the madness … we love you our baby boy @guriqdhupiabedi, thank you for coming into our lives … half a year today #halfbirthday @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi #location: his dadoos study!,” she penned.

Take a look:

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in A Thursday with Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. The star cast of the film was highly appreciated for their performance.

