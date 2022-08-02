Katrina Kaif drops her look from Koffee With Karan 7, Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts; PICS

Katrina Kaif never fails to leave her fans surprised either with her fashion game or her film announcements. The diva has a couple of exciting film projects in her kitty. She recently shared pictures from the sets of Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi. But now it looks like she is all set to appear on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Pinkvilla exclusively told you that she would appear on the show with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan already made the announcement yesterday and now Kat took to her Instagram handle to share her look from the show.

Katrina Kaif’s look from Koffee With Karan 7

In the picture that Katrina Kaif shared, we can see her wearing a white and black striped asymmetric shirt dress. She sat on a stool amidst a colourful background. The actress left her hair open and wore hoops. She completed her look with black stilettos which had strings tied around her legs. In the pictures that she shared, Katrina looked stunning with a bright smile on her face. Sharing these pictures she wrote, “Anyone for Koffee??”. Siddhant Chaturvedi took to the comments section and posted a boy emoji with his hands up.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s post:

Koffee With Karan 7

Recently, the promo of episode 5 featuring the Laal Singh Chaddha pair Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was released. Both the stars appear to be setting fire on the couch. From Kareena pulling Aamir’s legs to Aamir pulling Karan Johar’s legs, the promo was fun.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and this film is all set to release soon. Katrina will be seen in a Pan-India film starring Vijay Sethupathi titled Merry Christmas. This film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan.

