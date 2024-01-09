Katrina Kaif drops new PICS with Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi; fans can't stop gushing

Katrina Kaif is getting ready for the launch of her upcoming film, Merry Christmas, which is her first release of the year. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the action thriller features the exciting on-screen duo of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film has captured the curiosity of audiences with its captivating trailer and is among the most awaited movies of 2024. Katrina Kaif recently shared new photos with her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi on her Instagram.

Katrina Kaif twins with Vijay Sethupathi in new post

Today, on January 9, renowned Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share a new post in which she was seen twinning in white with her upcoming film Merry Christmas’s co-star Vijay Sethupathi.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “Here and there for Merry Christmas …. In cinemas jan 12th,” and added a Christmas tree emoji.

TAKE A LOOK:

As soon as Katrina Kaif dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and heart eye emojis. One user wrote, “Beautiful,” and added a sparkle, fire, raised hand and a red heart emoji. One more user wrote, “So beautifulllllllll.” Another user wrote, “So beautiful,” and added a white heart emoji.

TAKE A LOOK:

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif’s reaction after learning about Vijay Sethupathi's casting for Merry Christmas

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Katrina Kaif reminisced about watching Vijay Sethupathi in the film ‘96.’ The actress mentioned, “I had actually first really noticed in the film class of 83… Is it class of 83 or 83?” When Vijay and Sriram both corrected her and reminded her that it was 96, she continued, “96, sorry. That’s a few years off but… I had actually loved that film 96.”

She praised the scenes featuring Vijay and Trisha in ‘96,’ describing them as unique and tender, and mentioned that those moments stayed with her. She had already known about the actor from that movie when director Sriram Raghavan later approached her with plans to cast Vijay in the lead role of his film, Merry Christmas.

The actress mentioned that when she learned about Vijay being considered for the film, she confessed to searching his name on Google to refresh her memory. She said, “I just googled him straight away, just to refresh my memory. And the first image that came up on Instagram was this very distinguished salt and pepper kind of silver hair, which, for me, I loved.”

Katrina expressed that she found the idea of casting Vijay in Merry Christmas intriguing. When she shared the news with her friends, they were excited about the potential casting. While some might consider their pairing unusual, she doesn't share the same opinion and stated, “To me, it feel like two actors coming together for a very unusual story.”

More about the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer upcoming film Merry Christmas

The highly anticipated romantic thriller titled Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, also includes key roles played by Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The movie is described as a thriller, focusing on two individuals who encounter each other on Christmas. They spend the night together, experiencing a wild ride of intense romance that eventually takes a dark turn. Backed by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, the movie is scheduled to be released in Hindi and Tamil on January 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif recalls she googled Vijay Sethupathi after he was cast; ‘To refresh my memory’