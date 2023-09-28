Katrina Kaif drops pic from wedding to wish 'best devar' Sunny Kaushal on birthday; Vicky Kaushal showers love

Sunny Kaushal is among the popular actors in Bollywood. His performance in various OTT projects like Shiddat, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga amongst others has been lauded by the audience. The actor turned a year older today and is celebrating his 34th birthday. He is also the brother of National award-winning actor, Vicky Kaushal. Needless to say, Kaushal’s are often seen serving major family goals as they outpour love on each other on various special occasions. Today, on the occasion of Sunny’s birthday, brother Vicky and his gorgeous wife, Katrina Kaif shared beautiful birthday posts to wish him.

Katrina Kaif wishes her 'Best Devar' Sunny Kaushal on his birthday

Today, on September 28, Sunny Kaushal is celebrating his 34th birthday. Posting the best wish, Katrina Kaif shared a hilarious photo of the Kaushal brothers from their wedding. In the photo, Vicky and Sunny can be seen striking a weird pose for the camera. The post was accompanied by, “Happy birthday to the best devar…(followed by white heart emojis) @sunsunnykhez”. Have a look at the story shared by Katrina:

In addition to this, Vicky Kaushal, being a loving brother, shared the video clip of Sunny while promoting his debut track and wished him well. For the uninitiated, Sunny Kaushal on his 34th birthday, dropped his debut single, Jhandey.

Vicky wrote in the post, “You can’t even imagine how much you inspire me Sunny with the beauty of your heart and purity of your thoughts. Stay the beautiful human you are brother. Keep exploring. Keep winning. Happy Birthday mere bhai… Love you!!!” Take a look:

Sunny Kaushal on his bond with Katrina Kaif

In an interview with News18 last year, the Shiddat actor had referred to Katrina as a spiritual person, and her nature resonated with him. He had revealed having interesting conversations about the same. He had also confessed to loving to have fun banter with his bhabhi. Sunny was quoted as he shared, “She’s a deeply spiritual person. She loves talking about spirituality and so do I. So, we’ve had some very interesting conversations. Since the time I started talking to her about all these things, I’ve gained a different perspective on them. But on the other hand, I also love having a fun banter with her.”

Sunny Kaushal’s workfront

After the super-success of Shiddat, Maddock Films and Jio Studios announced the sequel to 2021’s tragic love story, Shiddat. While the original film had Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty, the makers announced the second part with Sunny Kaushal and Wamiqa Gabbi under the direction of Karan Sharma.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sunny Kaushal celebrates his birthday with Vicky Kaushal and parents; Katrina Kaif gives it a miss