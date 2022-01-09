Katrina Kaif drops a PIC hugging hubby Vicky Kaushal as they celebrate one month of marital bliss

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating one month wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. Their wedding was an intimate one but still a dreamy affair and has been trending till now. Still, fans are going gaga over her wedding looks. Today, the actress dropped a cute picture on her Instagram handle and wished her love (Vicky). To note, recently, she was also spotted at the airport and as reported, she was travelling to Indore where Vicky is shooting for his next film.

Coming back to Katrina’s Instagram post, she has written, “Happppyyyyy one month my.” In the picture, the couple is posing holding each other tightly. Vicky is wearing a blue colour T-shirt while the actress is wearing a black colour tee. Both are looking adorable together and you just can’t take your eyes off them. Well, after their marriage, Katrina has been quite active on social media. She has been sharing a lot of pictures. Recently, she had also shared a series of pictures in which she flaunted her mangalsutra (a necklace worn by married women).

Fans also wished the couple as soon she dropped the picture. Many dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. Even, on Christmas, Vicky had also shared a cute picture holding his wife Katrina close to him.