Katrina Kaif drops a PIC hugging hubby Vicky Kaushal as they celebrate one month of marital bliss
Coming back to Katrina’s Instagram post, she has written, “Happppyyyyy one month my.” In the picture, the couple is posing holding each other tightly. Vicky is wearing a blue colour T-shirt while the actress is wearing a black colour tee. Both are looking adorable together and you just can’t take your eyes off them. Well, after their marriage, Katrina has been quite active on social media. She has been sharing a lot of pictures. Recently, she had also shared a series of pictures in which she flaunted her mangalsutra (a necklace worn by married women).
Fans also wished the couple as soon she dropped the picture. Many dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. Even, on Christmas, Vicky had also shared a cute picture holding his wife Katrina close to him.
Take a look at the post here:
On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan. And Vicky will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy. The pictures from the shoot are already going viral on social media.
