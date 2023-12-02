Katrina Kaif drops PICS from Red Sea Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah: ‘Taking away so many wonderful memories’

Katrina Kaif is amongst the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood. On one hand, she is basking in the success of her last release Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan and on the other, she is looking forward to the release of her next, Merry Christmas which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. Amidst such a busy schedule, the actress is also generating buzz with her latest appearance at the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Katrina Kaif shares pictures from Red Sea Film Festival 2023

Tiger 3-star Katrina Kaif recently graced the eighth edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The festival was held to celebrate “Women in Cinema”. On the occasion, the actress stunned in a black saree paired with a heavily embellished blouse. During the festival, the actress spoke about her life experiences and work at the event.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a couple of photographs on social media to share her first-day look with her fans. The post was captioned:“A day at @redseafilm So wonderful to see what a stunning festival @jomanaalrashid and @moalturki have created in the Kingdom, the most warm and gracious hosts Taking away so many wonderful memories.”

Speaking of her upcoming movie, Merry Christmas, she referred it as the "most difficult film" and heaped praises on her co-star Vijay Sethupathi and called him "phenomenal."

About Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina Kaif captivated the audience as Zoya in Tiger 3 which also had Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film was the third installment in the Tiger franchise and fifth in the YRF Spy Universe.

Now, the actress will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's directorial, Merry Christmas. The bilingual film which is shot in Hindi and Tamil will mark the collaboration between two big production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Backed by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, along with Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, the film has already generated immense buzz with its first look intriguing poster. Additionally, the powerhouse of talent Radhika Apte will also be making a cameo appearance in the film.

Initially scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2023, the film will now hit the big screens on January 12, 2024.

