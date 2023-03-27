Katrina Kaif drops PICS with BFF Karishma Kohli on her birthday: ‘Through good times and stormy weathers…’

Katrina Kaif is not the most active celebrity on social media, but every now and then, she loves sharing pictures with her loved ones on Instagram. She often shares lovely pictures with her hubby Vicky Kaushal, best friends Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli on special occasions. Today, The Fame Game director Karishma Kohli is celebrating her 36th birthday, and Katrina has penned a special note for her, and has shared their pictures together!

Katrina Kaif wishes her BFF Karishma Kohli on her 36th birthday

Katrina Kaif shared a series of pictures with Karishma Kohli, and they consisted of throwback pictures from years ago, as well as some recent ones. Most of the pictures show Katrina hugging and posing with Karishma, while one is a goofie selfie that shows Karishma sticking her tongue out. A throwback picture shows the BFFs dancing together. Katrina is seen wearing a white summer dress, while Karishma is seen in a white top paired with jeans. Another picture shows them twinning in red outfits, while one picture shows them posing in front of a Christmas tree.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina Kaif wished her ‘darling’ Karishma a happy birthday. “My darling Karishmaaaaaaaaa it’s your very special 36 th birthday , anyone who says otherwise is wrong Where would we be without the madness and joy you bring into our lives , your kindness , warmth , and positivity….. through these years I’ve seen u battle so much with so much strength and courage it always serves as an example to me …….,” wrote Katrina.

She further concluded her note for Karishma by writing, “Whenever ur around things are sunnier better and the world is just that much brighter …..Heres to doing the rest of life together…. Through the good times and the stormy weathers and the adventures Love uuuuuuuu.”

