Katrina Kaif drops a pretty quarantine selfie amid her recovery from COVID 19 as it is 'Just her for company'

Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a glimpse of her quarantine time as she battles COVID 19. The Phone Bhoot star looked gorgeous as she enjoyed her company in isolation.

Actress began her Wednesday by treating fans with a gorgeous selfie while she is on her road to recovery from COVID 19. It was on April 7 that Katrina had put out a statement on social media where she informed fans that she tested positive for COVID 19 and is in home quarantine. Since then, the Phone Bhoot star has been taking her own sweet time in recovery from COVID 19 and has been sharing updates via quarantine selfies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a photo where she is seen sitting in a black graphic hoodie while resting. The Phone Bhoot star looked pretty in the photo as she shared that she has her own self for company in home quarantine. Her no-makeup look surely left fans in awe and many took to the comments and wished her a speedy recovery. Katrina tried to emulate the pose that was on the graphic on her hoodie as she shared the selfie.

Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, "Just me for company." Seeing the star's picture, fans showered love on her. A fan wrote, "Pretty." Another one wished, "Get well soon Kat."

Take a look:

Amid the various stars who contracted COVID 19, Katrina is also on her road to recovery. The rise in cases of COVID 19 forced the Maharashtra Government to impose new restrictions in the state including imposing weekend lockdown and more. Besides Katrina, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar also tested positive for COVID 19 last week and have been in home quarantine since then. also had contracted COVID a few weeks back. However, on Wednesday, she revealed that she tested negative for the same.

