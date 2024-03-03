Katrina Kaif drops romantic PICS with Vicky Kaushal from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event; fans are all hearts

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the loveliest jodis in the B-town. They are currently enjoying the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. A while ago, Katrina shared some pictures with Vicky from the day 2 celebration of the pre-wedding festivities.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's romantic PICS from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

On March 3, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and dropped two romantic pictures with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal from day two celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

The first picture shows the couple indulging in a cute hug while the second captures the lovely moment between Katrina and Vicky.

Sharing the pictures, Kaif added leaf emojis. Have a look:

As soon as the pictures were dropped, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "So so so happy to see you this happy." Another commented, "Hayeeee my heart." "Love you to the moon and back," wrote a third fan. Others were also seen dropping red hearts for the couple.

The star-studded Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations commenced on March 1 with international pop-icon Rihanna setting the stage ablaze with her dazzling performance, followed by Diljit Dosanjh on the second day. In addition to this, Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt among others took over the dance stage and delivered electrifying performances.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in the biographical movie Sam Bahadur. He was praised for his acting prowess in the film. Additionally, he made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

The actor has been shooting for his upcoming project Chhava. He once said about the film, “Last day on set for this year. Ending the year by completing the biggest action sequence of my career so far. 2023, you have been truly gratifying… Walking into 2024 hungrier than ever before!”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was featured in Salman Khan in Tiger 3 recently. Her recent release Merry Christmas also brought her a lot of praise and love from the audience.

