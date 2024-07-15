Katrina Kaif drops UNSEEN pics from ZNMD sets ft Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar as movie clocks 13 years; calls it ‘most magical time’

Zoya Akhtar’s 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a fresh breath of air for cinema lovers and still holds a special place in everyone’s hearts. The movie starred Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and eventually turned out to be a major milestone in each of the actor’s careers.

As the movie clocks 13 years today (July 15), Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and shared an unseen carousel of pictures featuring the cast and crew of ZNMD.

Katrina Kaif drops unseen pics from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sets

Among the several pictures that Kaif shared, one featured her hugging director Zoya Akhtar. One from the Tomatina festival sequence made it to her gram alongside two pictures seemingly BTS alongside Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar separately. The last click had the entire crew posing together.

Katrina captioned her post, “#13yearsofznmd today (white heart emoji) the most magical time, with the most special director and the most wonderful people …..such memories…..”

See this nostalgic set of frames here:

Internet reacts to Katrina Kaif’s nostalgic post on ZNMD anniversary

While one called it a film that never gets old, another said that ZNMD was a movie that connected them to their life. The third user added, “This movie made me remember my golden days of college life!!” “One of my all-time favorites”, the fourth commented. Someone also appealed, “We want ZNMD 2”

Well, they aren’t the only ones but actor Abhay Deol who played Kabir Dewan in the film also asked for a sequel update from Zoya Akhtar earlier in the day. Deol had also shared a carousel of unseen pictures from the movie’s set and captioned it, “It’s been 13 Years. How much more time will you and my (your) bro take to write part 2?”

Earlier in the day, Katrina had also reshared Farhan and Zoya’s post about the ZNMD anniversary on her Instagram story and had written alongside, "Zooooo, what beautiful days... miss everyone (white heart emojis)." Hrithik on the other hand has simply reposted Zoya’s post which read, “13 Years and Only (red heart emoji signifying love).”

For the unversed, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a super hit at the box office in 2011.

