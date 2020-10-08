Katrina Kaif is ecstatic as she resumes work; Actress shares PHOTO with her crew in PPE kits

With the beginning of the unlock phase, numerous celebs from Bollywood have resumed work. Among them is Katrina Kaif who has announced the same on social media.

The past few months had been tough for the entertainment industry as the shooting schedules and production processes of films, television shows, and web shows were put to a halt owing to the COVID-19 crisis. However, the industry is finally back on its feet after the announcement of the unlock phase. Actors have returned to shoots and we have been getting glimpses of the same on social media. , , , , and many others have resumed work.

The latest to join this bandwagon of celebs is none other than herself. The actress has recently resumed work and announced the same on social media. She has also shared a picture of herself along with two members of her crew who are seen wearing PPE kits and adopting precautionary measures. Meanwhile, Katrina looks stunning as she wears a black crop top and yellow shorts. She looks undeniably pretty in this picture with minimal makeup.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s post below:

On the professional front, Katrina last appeared in the movie Bharat co-starring Salman Khan in 2019. She will next feature alongside in Sooryavanshi that is backed by Rohit Shetty. Its release date was postponed earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from that, the actress will join hands with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot. The first poster of the movie featuring the trio is already out on social media and has aroused curiosity among the movie lovers. It is slated to release in 2021.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

