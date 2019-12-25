Katrina Kaif is enjoying the Christmas spirit with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and team Sooryavanshi; view PICS

Katrina Kaif shared photos on her social media with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, and other Sooryavanshi members. Check out her post and photos here.

Everyone has embraced the Christmas spirit and the celebrations are on in full swing everywhere. The roads are lit up and parties are in place, and well, there also happen to be a few events full of stars and , , and Team Sooryavanshi happened to be a part of it. Katrina took to social media to share those photos on social media and fans are in awe. Apart from Akshay, also present were Rohit Shetty and others.

Katrina looked pretty in an all black outfit and in fact, everyone decided to go all black as far as their looks are concerned. They posed by a bike as well, giving away major Sooryavanshi vibes as the cop drama is sure to be packed with action. She wrote, "Merry Christmas to everyone from the team of Sooryavanshi." Check out Katrina's photos and the post from the event right here and drop your comments on how dd your day goes:

About working after so long, Katrina told in an interview earlier, "It's really nice to be back with Akshay. But it's a different space altogether. It's comedy again. I haven't done comedy for a while. So, the first day on the sets, I was trying to find my bearings. Rohit sir and his team are really good actors. You have to be right in it, on your toes. I took a day or two to find my rhythm."

