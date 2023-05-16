Katrina Kaif enjoys ‘a little dance’ with hubby Vicky Kaushal; Drops romantic PICS to wish him on his birthday

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 35th birthday today, and wishes for the actor started pouring in on social media right from midnight! Instagram is flooded with a number of posts dedicated to him, and celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Triptii Dimri, and many others wished the birthday boy by posting lovely Instagram stories. Fans were eagerly waiting to see Katrina Kaif's post for her hubby Vicky Kaushal, and it's finally here! Katrina has shared some romantic pictures with him, and penned a cute caption to shower her love on his birthday.

Katrina Kaif drops romantic pictures with Vicky Kaushal to wish him on his 35th birthday

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share a post to wish Vicky Kaushal on his birthday. She posted two love-soaked pictures, and the first one shows Katrina and Vicky dancing together. It is a monochromatic picture that shows Katrina with her arms around Vicky's neck, while he holds her. The two look madly in love with each other, and the joy on their faces is unmissable! The place seems to have been decorated with a few balloons in the background. Meanwhile, the next picture shows them posing together, and Vicky holds Katrina close in the picture. Katrina donned a peach-coloured maxi dress, while Vicky is seen wearing a full-sleeved grey t-shirt and black pants.

Katrina Kaif kept her caption short and sweet. "A little dance , dher saara pyaar ….Happiest birthday my (heart)," wrote Katrina Kaif, while sharing the pictures. "My goodness they are looking so beautiful together ," wrote one fan, while another one commented, "Cuties." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped heart emojis. Take a look!