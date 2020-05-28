Katrina Kaif enjoys the cool breeze on her rooftop as she lights up the internet with her smile; See PHOTO

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to drop an adorable photo as she enjoyed the cool breeze on the rooftop of her house amid the lockdown. The Zero star looked gorgeous as she posed for a photo.

Actress has been making the most of the lockdown by staying with her sister Isabelle Kaif at home and indulging in different activities. From cooking to cleaning to working on her beauty brand, Katrina is keeping herself occupied amid the lockdown. Not just this, the Zero star has been working out at home as well and has shared videos on social media where she has urged fans to keep themselves fit via exercise amid the lockdown. However, today, Katrina dropped a gorgeous photo of herself enjoying the cool breeze.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared an adorable photo in which she is seen enjoying on the rooftop of her house. Amid the lockdown, everyone has been staying inside and haven’t ventured out. Today, the Zero star stepped out on her rooftop and shared an adorable photo of herself soaking up the sun and cool breeze. Clad in a white tee with dungarees, Katrina looked pretty. With a no make up look, the Zero star surely managed to win the hearts of her fans.

Katrina captioned the photo with a cat emoticon and fans loved her sweet smile. The diva has been keeping her fans updated while staying at home and her latest photo is a treat for them. The star has been enjoying spending time with her sister and often shares selfies with Isabelle that leave the internet in awe of the two.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen with in Rohit Shetty’s flick, Sooryavanshi. However, the film’s release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown. Apart from this, as per reports, Katrina may also be a part of an action film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. However, an official announcement hasn’t been made yet.

Credits :Instagram

