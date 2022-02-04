Katrina Kaif is excited for Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Says 'Aluuuuu can’t wait'

Alia Bhatt is all set to entertain the audience with her next film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer of the film was released today and it took the internet by storm. Alia’s dramatic look from the film has won million hearts. While everyone is buzzing about Gangubai Kathiawadi, many celebrities have heaped praise on Alia for her impactful performance in the trailer. From Neetu Kapoor to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a number of celebrities have come out and reviewed Alia’s new film trailer. And now, Katrina Kaif has joined the list.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her excitement for Alia Bhatt’s new film. Sharing the trailer, she wrote, “Aluuuuu can’t wait’. Earlier, south star Samantha took to her social media handle and reacted to the much-anticipated trailer. The actress praised Alia and wrote, "Badass and how. @aliabhatt you are incredible.!!, with fire emoticons." For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is based, on a young girl forced into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal, which has been adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif was not the only one who was spellbound by Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer. Earlier today, during an interaction with the paparazzi, Ranbir Kapoor was also seen praising the trailer and he even recreated Alia Bhatt’s pose from the movie. Apart from Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi also features Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the screens on February 25 this year.

