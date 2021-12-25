Katrina Kaif excited to team up with Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan as she announces 'Merry Christmas'

After months of buzz, Katrina Kaif has finally let the cat out of the bag as she announced her film, Merry Christmas with superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The gorgeous star, on the occasion of Christmas, took to social media to share a photo with the team of Merry Christmas including Vijay, director Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. With it, Katrina confirmed that the film has gone on floors last week and that she's excited to be working with Vijay and Sriram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina wrote, "New Beginnings. Back on set with director Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir , he is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani." The film Merry Christmas with Katrina and Vijay is a thriller and Pinkvilla had exclusively reported it to be a 90-minute film with no interval. The film will release near Christmas in 2022.

Take a look:

A few weeks ago, Pinkvilla had reported exclusively that after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina will be kicking off the shoot with Vijay Sethupathi. Now, it has been confirmed by the makers that the film went on floors this week. The makers also revealed that the first schedule is being extensively shot in Mumbai. With the shoot of this film, Katrina has returned to work after her royal wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with Matchbox pictures Pvt Ltd - 'Merry Christmas' produced by Ramesh Taurani & Sanjay Routray will release on 23rd December 2022.

