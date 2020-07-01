  1. Home
Katrina Kaif expresses her gratitude to all the doctors in a heartfelt post; Calls them 'magic workers'

The video shared by Katrina Kaif has some heart-warming visuals which will leave you with a feeling of immense respect and gratitude for the doctors.
12525 reads Mumbai
The Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif shared a heat-warming post on the eve of Doctors Day on her Instagram account. The stunning actress wrote in her Instagram post, "2020's magic workers, Love and gratitude to our Indian Doctors, thank you. #HappyDoctorsDay." The video showcases the work that our doctors who are the frontline warriors are doing in order to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. The video has some heart-warming visuals which will leave you with a feeling of immense respect and gratitude for the doctors.

On the work front, the actress featured in the Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The film proved to be a massive success at the box office. The stunner is expected to star in some interesting films in the coming future. The gorgeous actress Katrina Kaif will also play the female lead in the upcoming film called Sooryavanshi. This film feature, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in a cop's role.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2020's magic workers Love and gratitude to our Indian Doctors thank you . #HappyDoctorsDay.

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (katrinakaif) on

The first look poster of Sooryavanshi has impressed the fans and film audiences immensely. The actress had previously paired up with Akshay Kumar in films like Singh Is Kinng, Namaster London and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. Recently, it was revealed that the Akshay Kumar starrer, Sooryavanshi helmed by Rohit Shetty will be releasing in theatres, after many Bollywood films announced their releases on an OTT platform.

Credits :bbc, instagram

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

People tend to forget Kabir Bedi and Persis Khambatta who have also broke-into Hollywood in the 80s.

