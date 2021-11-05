Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in pink as she continues her love affair with sarees; See PICS

Over the years in her career, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s style game has been an upward-rising graph. Katrina has not only won hearts with her acts on the big screen, but the actress has certainly made a positive impact with her fashion taste as well. Lately, Katrina has been turning to sarees as her go-to sartorial choice and it has us taking notes. The actress often takes to her official Instagram handle and treats fans to gorgeous pictures while she dons the nine yards of fabric. Keeping up with this trajectory, Katrina yet again took to Instagram a few moments back and shared photographs of her wearing a pretty pink saree.

Some time ago, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram profile and shared two pictures looking stunning. The Tiger 3 actress dished out major style goals as she opted for a simple yet gorgeous pink saree for the festive season, instead of something that is outright bright and heavy. She paired it with a shimmery blouse with silver and golden stripes, that matched the border of pink saree. A bindi, some nude eyeshadow, mascara, blushed cheeks and glossed lips punctuated her look. The actress kept her long hair open and wrapped up the look with dangling earrings, bracelet and a ring. Sharing the picture on the gram, Katrina captioned it “Diwali”, followed by an emoji of an earthen lamp.

Take a look:

In the meanwhile, the buzz is that Katrina will be tying the knot with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal in the second week of December this year. While the actors have not confirmed their relationship or their wedding rumours, fans love their chemistry and can hardly wait for the dreamy affair. Last night, both Vicky and Kaushal were papped at a Diwali bash together.

