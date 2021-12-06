Katrina Kaif & family all set to leave for Rajasthan for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal? WATCH

It looks like finally, the big day is almost here that we all are talking about for a long time now. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities are all set to begin from tomorrow, December 7 as reported. It was only last night that the bride-to-be was spotted entering Vicky’s house looking stunning in a white saree and today we see that Kat’s family is all set to leave for the big wedding. The visuals of the actresses staff members loading their luggage in her car has come out and this makes us believe that Kat and her family will leave for Rajasthan almost anytime now.