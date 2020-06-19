Katrina Kaif feels THIS Salman Khan song is the catchiest Bollywood track and we bet many might agree

Katrina Kaif answered the question about the catchiest Bollywood song and as it turns out, it is from her film but not her song. Find out right here.

is quite the diva and while she sure has her acting chops in place, we cannot get enough of her dancing skills either. But, what often intrigues many is what does her kind of song sound like because well, she has quite a few of them in her kitty. And as it turns out, she does have a pick at what could be the catchiest song from Bollywood according to her. However, while the song is from her and 's film Bharat, it features .

Yes, you guessed it right, Katrina things Slow Motion is one of the catchiest songs in Bollywood and we are sure many will agree here. While many might have their own reasons for the song being their favourite, Katrina feels that the soundtrack has got a great beat and is a fun-loving pick. Well, we think it is an upbeat track after all and in fact, the visuals too, seem to be quite interesting for us and so, if you ask us, we do agree to her choice.

What song do you think would fit the question? Drop your comments in the section below.

On the work front, Bharat was Katrina's last film and the actress was gearing up for her 2020 release with , Sooryavanshi. However, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the movie is currently on hold and the future seems to be uncertain given the lack of clarity on theatres and malls. Apart from that, we will also see her in an action-her film after all, but right now, that is all we know about it.

Credits :Google

