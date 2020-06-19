Katrina Kaif feels THIS Salman Khan song is the catchiest Bollywood track and we bet many might agree
Katrina Kaif is quite the diva and while she sure has her acting chops in place, we cannot get enough of her dancing skills either. But, what often intrigues many is what does her kind of song sound like because well, she has quite a few of them in her kitty. And as it turns out, she does have a pick at what could be the catchiest song from Bollywood according to her. However, while the song is from her and Salman Khan's film Bharat, it features Disha Patani.
Yes, you guessed it right, Katrina things Slow Motion is one of the catchiest songs in Bollywood and we are sure many will agree here. While many might have their own reasons for the song being their favourite, Katrina feels that the soundtrack has got a great beat and is a fun-loving pick. Well, we think it is an upbeat track after all and in fact, the visuals too, seem to be quite interesting for us and so, if you ask us, we do agree to her choice.
What song do you think would fit the question? Drop your comments in the section below.
ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif's THROWBACK photos from a birthday bash are too good to miss
On the work front, Bharat was Katrina's last film and the actress was gearing up for her 2020 release with Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi. However, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the movie is currently on hold and the future seems to be uncertain given the lack of clarity on theatres and malls. Apart from that, we will also see her in an action-her film after all, but right now, that is all we know about it.
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Oh!! Agin she starts. But strangely no one talks about her actions. She snatched multiple films from PC, DP , Anu just because she always in SK good book. Alone if the most shrewd woman in Bollywood.
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
Katrina used Salman repeatedly to progress her career...she has zero morals.Boycott the criminal Salman and his mistresses...
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Boycott katrina too. Snatching other actresses movies by just calling her papa Salman Khan. Sure she is great at dancing but acting department, let other who's better at it take the roles.