Katrina Kaif feels 'there's no one like' birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan; Priyanka Chopra sends love to Bebo

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 40 today and her birthday is being celebrated on social media by fans, friends and family. Amid this, and also showered birthday love on the actress as she turned 40. While Kareena celebrated her birthday with family last evening, wishes have been pouring in on social media since morning and fans have been showering love on the Laal Singh Chaddha star on her special day. Now, Katrina and Priyanka, who are friends with Kareena, had sweet things to say about her.

Katrina took to social media and shared a gorgeous photo of Kareena from a photoshoot where she is seen clad in a stunning red outfit. Along with this, Katrina sent her love and positivity in a sweet message. Katrina wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the most wonderful @kareenakapoorkhan.... there's no one like u, may u get back all the kindness and love and positivity u shower on others." Sharing this, Katrina put up a heart emoticon and concluded her birthday wish for her.

Moving on, Priyanka wasn't far behind in sending love and good wishes to Kareena. Priyanka shared a cute throwback boomerang from the times when they shot for Dance India Dance last year. Both the ladies could be seen pouting while they posed for a boomerang on the sets of the dance reality show. Sharing the video, Priyanka wished Kareena on her birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bebo! Keep Shining always @kareenakapoorkhan Love and hugs." She ended her wish with celebrations and heart emoticon.

Take a look at Priyanka and Katrina's wish for Kareena:

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor also had shared a sweet wish for Bebo on social media with a childhood photo that left netizens in awe. Kareena celebrated her birthday last night with , Randhir Kapoor, Babita and others. The photos from the celebrations were shared on social media and they went viral. The gorgeous star is all set to become a mom again as she is expecting her second child after Taimur Ali Khan.

