Katrina Kaif flashes a sweet smile as she strikes a pose with one of her fans in this throwback PHOTO

Katrina Kaif looks pretty in an unseen throwback picture we have come through on social media in which she is seen posing with a fan. Check it out.

’s name is taken among those Bollywood divas who do not need any introduction. The Dhoom 3 actress has been ruling the hearts of millions of people for the longest possible time. The reason behind this is her acting prowess in movies. Moreover, one cannot move forward without having mentioned the impeccable style sense and fashion choices of the actress that are bound to grab attention. Katrina has a huge fan base which is not only confined to India but abroad.

While speaking of this, we have come across an unseen throwback picture of the Bharat actress which is unmissable. As we can see, Katrina can be seen posing with one of her fans in the picture which has been clicked a few years back in London. Needless to say, the actress looks flawless in the picture even with minimal makeup as she lets her hair down. Katrina is seen wearing a black jacket teamed up with a grey and white cardigan as seen in the picture.

Check out the unseen throwback picture of the actress below:

[Unseen] Katrina Kaif spotted with a fan in London few years back- pic.twitter.com/TsjBIMXxgy — Katrina Kaif Daily (KatKaifDaily) June 10, 2017

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has acted in multiple hit movies in her career. She was last seen in the movie Bharat which was released in 2019. It also featured , Jackie Shroff, , Sunil Grover and in the lead roles. As expected, the audience was all praises for Katrina’s stellar performance in the movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The talented diva will be next seen in a cop drama.

