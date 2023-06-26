Katrina Kaif flaunts a surreal smile in photos from New York; Fans call Vicky Kaushal ‘lucky’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail in setting couple goals and spending some quality time with each other. Vicky had been busy with the promotions of his recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with Sara Ali Khan. But after the film was released, he made sure to give his entire time to his beautiful wife and head for a vacation. The actors who are head over heels in love with each other are currently enjoying their vacation in New York. A photo shared by a fan revealed their trip location. Today, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress shared a couple of pictures of her flaunting her pretty smile and we bet fans are loving it.

Katrina Kaif shared pictures of her

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a couple of her pictures on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, we can see her staring straight into the camera and looking gorgeous in a light blue off-shoulder floral dress. She has left her hair open with minimal makeup and seems to be sitting in a café amidst beautiful floral decorations. In the next picture, she looks away from the camera and has a faint smile on her face. In the last pic, she seems to be sipping on a drink and looks absolutely mesmerizing. We wonder if these pictures are clicked by Vicky Kaushal himself.

Check it out:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in New York

The couple was spotted at the airport a few days back when they were leaving the city. While they didn't reveal where they were flying to, it is now confirmed that they are in New York. In a whirlwind of speculation and excitement, a picture featuring the actors has gone viral, fuelling rumors that the couple may be vacationing together in New York City. The fan who requested the couple for the selfie uploaded the photo which was later shared by Katrina's fan page. Katrina and Vicky's casual attire suggests that they are enjoying a leisurely time together.

