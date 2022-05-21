Katrina Kaif flaunts her love for denim as she returns to Mumbai post her NY vacay with Vicky Kaushal; PICS

Katrina Kaif is an actress who doesn’t miss out on a chance to spend time with her loved ones. The actress had flown to attend her mother’s birthday early this month and had a gala time with her family. Katrina was also spending quality time with her husband Vicky Kaushal in New York and even celebrated his birthday there. And now, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress is back in the town. Katrina was clicked at the airport today as she returned from her vacation days after Vicky had returned to bay.

In the pics, Katrina was seen making a statement in an all white outfit. She was seen wearing a comfy white coloured t-shirt which she had paired with white pyjamas and a pair of white sneakers. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress was also seen flaunting her love for denim and she completed her look with a denim jacket. This isn’t all. Katrina was also made sure to follow the Covid-19 protocols and was seen wearing a mask as she made her way out of the airport. To recall, Vicky had returned to the bay early this week after celebrating his birthday with ladylove Katrina in New York.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s pics as she returns to Mumbai:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She is currently working on the much talked about third installment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The movie will have Katrina and Salman reprising their respective roles of Zoya and Tiger while Emraan will reportedly be seen as the lead antagonist. Besides, Katrina will also be seen trying her hands on the horror comedy genre with Phone Bhoot which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

