Katrina Kaif flaunts her photography skills as she captures the beauty around her and it’s delightful

Katrina Kaif is a woman with multiple talents and she has proved it once again as she tried hands on photography.

The COVID 19 outbreak and the lockdown, which has been extended till July 31 in Mumbai, has got people cooped in their house for a much longer period than one had imagined. But looks like is making the most of this period and has been appreciating every moment that comes her way. From doing household chores to trying hands on guitar, cooking and working out at her home, the Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani actress has been doing it all during the lockdown.

And looks like, Katrina has added a new feather to her cap as she has also tried photography now. The diva took to Instagram and shared to flaunt her photography skills and shared several pictures of beautiful things she saw around her which including a book, nature, her guitar, cloudy sky etc. This isn’t all. Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif also turned muse for the Ek Tha Tiger actress. Besides, the gorgeous actress also shared a beautiful picture of herself as she wrote, “I hope you liked my pictures. I took all of them from home. There is beauty all around if we look.”

Check out Katrina Kaif’s photography skills:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar superheroine project. Besides, she will also be seen collaborating for the first time with in a Zoya Akhtar directorial. Sources revealed, “Katrina and Ranveer will be romantically paired on screen for the first time. She has a very interesting and powerful role, integral to the life of Ranveer's character in the film. Katrina and Zoya are great buddies and when the director narrated her the story, she immediately agreed to be part of it. The modalities are currently being discussed before both the stars sign on the dotted line.”

Credits :Instagram

