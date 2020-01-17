Katrina Kaif flaunts her winter glow in a white turtleneck pullover & leaves us in awe; Check it out

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a new photo in a pretty pullover. The Sooryavanshi star looked like a breath of fresh air as she flaunted her winter glow. Check it out.

Fans of aren’t yet over her last night’s look from Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash and now, the diva has dropped another stunning photo that has fans drooling. Over the past few days, the weather seems to be chilly in the city and looks like it has left the Sooryavanshi star too feeling the breeze. Katrina opted for a full-sleeved peach-orange dress for her bestie Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday last night and stunned everyone in the chic look.

Now, her latest Instagram photo paints a pretty picture and gives us all the goals for winter fashion. In the photo, Katrina opted for a turtleneck white pullover. The Sooryavanshi star kept her makeup pretty natural and flaunted her winter glow instead. Katrina’s smile was surely a show stealer and her style is once again going to leave fans gushing over her. The gorgeous diva captioned the photo with emoticons to indicate that she is all set to take on the winter yet keep her style on fleek.

(Also Read: Katrina Kaif joins BFF Ali Abbas Zafar to cut his birthday cake; Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif cheer on; WATCH)

Photos from Ali’s party had Kaif posing with and also cutting the cake with her bestie. Rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal also was present at Ali’s birthday celebration. Though fans couldn’t get a chance to see Vicky and Katrina in the same frame. Katrina’s sister Isabelle was also present in the videos posted on social media by fan clubs. On the work front, Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film opposite . In Sooryavanshi, reportedly, Katrina will be playing the role of a doctor. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More