Katrina Kaif flaunts ‘ishaq da chooda’, Mehendi in first pic from honeymoon; SPOT Vicky Kaushal’s name in it?

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s subtle Instagram romance is what we’re living for. After Vicky showered love on Katrina’s halwa yesterday on his Instagram stories, Katrina has now shared the first picture from their honeymoon. The nayi Dulhan is seen flaunting her Mehendi-laden hands and red chooda in the picture. Moreover, she added the lines ‘Tere ishaq da chhooda pehen ke, main tujhme hi sajj jaungi” from the song ‘Nachdi Phira’ from Secret Superstar. How adorable!

