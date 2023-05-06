Katrina Kaif flaunts ‘summer blues’ in latest pics; Fans ask Vicky Kaushal to give her 100 kisses

Katrina Kaif is a beauty and she never fails to leave her fans stunned with her looks. Fans always eagerly wait for her to upload cute pictures on social media. Whenever she posts a pic, it is indeed a good day for the fans. Well, this Saturday morning proved to be a good morning for all her fans as she shared her gorgeous selfies and treated her fans with them.

Katrina Kaif shares her selfies

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a couple of her selfies. In the pictures, we can see her wearing a blue shirt with white stripes that she paired with blue denim. She has minimal makeup on and has tied a messy bun. In the first selfie, she poses like a star with rolled-up sleeves and head high. In the next picture, Katrina seems to be tying her hair while she looks away from the camera and flaunts her pretty smile. Last but not least, the actress flaunts her left profile and looks gorgeous.

Check it out:

Katrina Kaif work front

Katrina Kaif has a lot of exciting films in her kitty and one of them is the much-awaited Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera which also starred Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Sam Manekshaw’s biopic which has been titled Sam Bahadur. This film will be directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif mobbed by fans at Mumbai airport as they return from their trip; WATCH