Katrina Kaif gets cozy as she enjoys love-filled Sunday moments at home with husband Vicky Kaushal; PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved and cutest couples in B-town. Their PDA moments never fail to melt the hearts of their fans. It isn't often that they post pictures together, but when they do, Vicky and Katrina's pictures go viral in no time at all! The actress who returned to Mumbai on August 6 from a short trip to an undisclosed location, was seen spending her Sunday moments with husband-actor Vicky at their home as she shared some romantic pictures.

Katrina Kaif enjoys love-filled Sunday moments at home with husband Vicky Kaushal

A while ago, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Stories to share some romantic pictures with her husband Vicky Kaushal as the couple enjoyed love-filled Sunday moments together. She shared some glimpses from the balcony of their sea-facing apartment which includes a picture of Vicky looking at the view while standing on the balcony and another showing the couple having a romantic moment which Katrina shared with a heart emoji.

Katrina wrote “Hi” along with a smile while sharing a solo picture of Vicky. In the picture, he is seen in a black sleeveless T-shirt and a cap. Shared a picture of the view from their balcony the actress captioned “home” on her Instagram Stories.

Have a look:

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Vicky was asked about his wife Katrina and also how she brings the knowledge gained from two decades of a successful Bollywood career to their relationship.

The actor said, "She will really state things which I know are coming from so much experience of highs and lows, of right decisions and mistakes. When she has an opinion, I know I have to consider it seriously because it is very objective. That wisdom and practicality is something very commendable."

Work-wise, Vicky was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. He has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Katrina is set to feature in one of the most anticipated films of the year Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal feels proud of wife Katrina Kaif for creating her own era; 'She has achieved that on her merit'