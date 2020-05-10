Katrina Kaif gets a new fan in cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as he calls her 'mam' on Instagram Live session

Turns out, the leg-spinner, Yuzvendra, is a huge fan of Katrina Kaif and recently dropped by her Instagram Live session to say a quick hi. Check it out below.

The combination of Bollywood and cricket is a sure shot winner. Be it the Indian Premier League or and Virat Kohli as a couple, fans are plenty and they often create a stir on social media. Now, looks like another famous Indian cricketer seems to have become a fan of one of Bollywood's top female stars. Turns out, the leg-spinner is a huge fan of and recently dropped by her Instagram Live session to say a quick hi.

Recently, Katrina was on a live Instagram session when Yuzvendra joined the live and wrote, "Hi Katrina mam." In fact, back in 2017, during an interview while IPL was underway, Yuzvendra had also spoken about his celebrity crush and revealed that. He had said, "I like Katrina a lot, her smile appeals the most to me."

Take a look at Yuzvendra's comment on Katrina Kaif's live Instagram session:

Well, we can't help but agree with Yuzvendra that Katrina's smile is indeed infectious.

Today, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Katrina took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with her mum. She wrote, "My mama.... all I loved to do was hug and dance with my mom ... my strongest memory from Childhood is always hanging on to my moms waist." Katrina's smile in this photo, too, is heartwarming. Check it out:

What are your thoughts on Yuzvendra's celebrity crush? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

