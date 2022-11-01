Katrina Kaif gives epic reaction on 'gym meetings' with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 and since then, there has been no looking back in her career. To date, she has worked with the topmost Khans of the industry–Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. While we know that she is friends with a number of people in the film industry, we did not know that she shares a special bond with actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone as well.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina Kaif spilled beans on their gym meetings. When asked about what would the one thing Katrina would do to meet Alia Bhatt, Katrina replied, “I do see her (Alia) in the gym a lot. She is amazing.” Katrina expressed her wish to touch mom-to-be, Alia Bhatt’s baby bump, and this revelation left us all in awe.

The interviewer asked her the same question wrt Deepika Padukone. Katrina recalled her recent Instagram conversation with Deepika Padukone and said, “I also see her in the gym a lot. We actually go to the same gym. Recently, she was doing some...suspension thing which hangs from the ceiling.

I don't know the name of that thing. It is an exercise thing and she was lying in it and I was making a video of her. Then, I sent the video to her. She was swinging in an aerial hammock.”

The interviewer asked her about the one thing she would do to meet Anushka Sharma. She replied by saying, “We stay in the same building.”

For those who are completely unaware and blank about B-Town history, let us break down the details. Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are ex-girlfriends of popular actor Ranbir Kapoor. As of date, Ranbir Kapoor is married to actor Alia Bhatt, Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh, and Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif’s Work Front

Katrina Kaif’s film Phone Bhoot is all set to hit the theatres on November 4. Next, she will be seen in the film Merry Christmas. After that, she will be seen in the film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Surely, Kaif has a number of films to look forward to.

