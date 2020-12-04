Katrina Kaif gives fans a sneak peek of her Friday workout routine & it's bound to leave you inspired; See Pic

Katrina Kaif is among the stars in Bollywood who loves fitness. The gorgeous Phone Bhoot star shared her workout of the day on social media today and left everyone stumped with it.

If there is one star in Bollywood who can be called the queen of fitness, it is . The gorgeous star is among those who love to stick to their workout routine, no matter where they are. From sweating it out at the gym to opting for a home workout, the Phone Bhoot star never fails to leave fans inspired with her dedication to staying healthy and fit. And today, the gorgeous star revealed the fitness secret to everyone and left all inspired.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina dropped a photo of her workout routine of the day penned by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. The list of exercises for the actress even included deadlifts, ab workout, leg exercises and more. From squats to double ball ab exercises to TRX row to cable butt blaster to ball bridge curl, everything hardcore seemed to be on Katrina's fitness routine of the day and well, seeing it fans surely would be inspired to hit the gym.

Sharing it on social media, Katrina seemed excited to take on the day. She wrote, "Workout of the day," with a running girl emoticon. Well, the star surely seems to be making the most of her time off from work as she opted to sweat it out at the gym.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's workout regimen of the day:

Meanwhile, the actress spent time at home amid the lockdown and as the industry is slowly returning to work, Katrina too seems to be gearing up for the same. On the work front, Katrina has a film with , lined up for release. Besides this, she also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and the first look of the trio left fans excited. Apart from this, Katrina also has a superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also Read|Vicky Kaushal gives thumbs up as he exits with Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday from Karan Johar's party; See PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

Share your comment ×