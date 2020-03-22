Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her newly reformed club with Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor during Janta Curfew

The picture, shared by Katrina, was a screenshot of as she, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor got on a video call and chatted away while staying within the four walls of their homes.

Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor came together for a virtual Sunday date amid the Janta Curfew that has been imposed across the country. The stars who had revealed a few years ago about their club on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan gave a glimpse of the same on Sunday as Katrina took to Instagram to share an adorable photo. The picture was a screenshot of the trio as they got on a video call and chatted away while staying within the four walls of their homes.

Sharing the photo on her IG, Katrina announced that it was a newly reformed club of the trio. She captioned the adorable photo, "Reunited .... our newly reformed “ club “ with a very appropriate name “ #isolated r us “ @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew."

Varun and Arjun were quick to comment on the photo. Varun had another name suggestion as he commented, "FarmVille." Whereas Arjun was on a completely different tangent and wrote, "I love that u have full network." Check out the photo below:

Katrina, Varun and Arjun prove video calling is the most ideal way to hang out with friends.

Bollywood has come out in full support of PM Modi's Janta Curfew as many endorsed the plan on their personal social media profiles as well. Like other industries, the entertainment industry has also been massively hit as shooting and film releases in Mumbai and across the country have been stalled.

