Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her quarantine birthday celebration; Thanks everyone for their wishes

Katrina Kaif has expressed gratitude to everyone who has wished the actress on her birthday. She has also shared a picture of her birthday celebration on Instagram.
One of Bollywood’s most beautiful and talented divas, Katrina Kaif turns a year older today and wishes have now been showered on her from the entire country. Not only that but her friends and well-wishers from the film fraternity have also sent their birthday wishes to the Bharat actress. Katrina has been an inevitable part of the film industry for a very long time and has showcased her acting prowess in multiple movies, not to forget her dancing skills.

Now, the stunning diva has finally given a glimpse of her quarantine birthday celebration on social media. Katrina looks pretty as she is seen wearing a printed orange-coloured bodycon outfit as can be seen in the picture. The actress sits in front of not one but three birthday cakes and is on the verge of blowing the candles and cutting them while being clicked for the pictures. Undoubtedly, Katrina looks quite ecstatic in the pictures. She also thanks everyone for their birthday wishes. 

Check out Katrina’s latest Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

thank u for all the birthday wishes

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (katrinakaif) on

Numerous celebs including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt including Katrina’s own sister Isabelle has wished her on the special occasion. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the movie Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. She will be collaborating with Akshay Kumar after a gap of many years for the movie Sooryavanshi that has been helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie’s release date has been delayed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Seems one of the cake is from salman.there is a heart shaped logo near one of the cake which resembles Salman's being human.

