Katrina Kaif gives her desi saree look a quirky modern twist as she promotes Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She never misses a chance to leave her fans stunned with her fashion game and her looks. She often shares pictures and videos of her to keep her fans updated as to what is happening. Well, now the actress is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and today she took to her social media handle to share a couple of pictures of her in a saree and her new hairstyle. Katrina Kaif shares pictures in a saree

In the pictures that Katrina Kaif shared we can see her donning a pink coloured saree with a golden border. She paired her saree with a lime green blouse with sleeves till her elbow and a collar that looks quite trendy. In the first picture, we can see her looking towards the camera and posing. The Phone Bhoot star sports a new hairstyle and indeed her bangs look great on her. In the next picture, she poses with one of her feet up and what caught our attention was her funky sneakers which she wore under her saree. Taking to her comments section, her Phone Bhoot co-star Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Fringini is back”. Check out Katrina Kaif’s post:

Katrina Kaif’s work front Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, this year. The actress has a highly exciting line-up including Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

