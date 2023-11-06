Katrina Kaif gives peek into intense training regimen for Salman Khan's Tiger 3; ‘It felt different this time’

Katrina Kaif, a dedicated actress known for investing her utmost effort into role preparation, is currently gearing up for the highly anticipated release of her action-packed film, Tiger 3, where she stars alongside Salman Khan. The glimpses of the movie released so far showcase Katrina engaging in intense action sequences, captivating fans. Recently, she offered a sneak peek into the rigorous training regimen she underwent to prepare for her role in the movie.

Katrina Kaif on pushing her body to prepare for Tiger 3

On November 6, Katrina Kaif treated her Instagram followers to a series of videos showcasing her dedicated workout routine. The clips featured her engaged in gym exercises and rehearsing intense fight sequences, incorporating squats, kicks, and hand-to-hand combat. Additionally, she shared a still from the much-talked-about towel scene in the trailer of Tiger 3.

In the caption, Katrina expressed, “For me, when tiger time comes, it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within.” Reflecting on a valuable lesson she once received—'Pain is just another sensation'—she encouraged others not to be afraid of it, urging them not to run away from the pain.

Recounting her experience, Katrina shared, “Many days, I was so tired; it felt different this time…tougher.” Despite the fatigue and soreness, she embraced it as a challenge, pushing herself to see how much she could endure each day.

Describing a unique coping mechanism, Katrina revealed, “During training, we created an alter ego. So even if I was tired, SHE wasn’t tired; she was going to war!” Katrina emphasized the power of the mind, stating that your mind will stop you long before your body does. The key, she asserted, is to decide, commit, and do it—no matter what.

Acknowledging the effort's worth, Katrina added, “And the work is ALWAYS worth it.” She expressed satisfaction in delivering even more dynamic action than before, always striving to be better. Looking ahead to the release of Tiger 3, Katrina shared her mix of nervousness and excitement, eagerly anticipating the audience's response.

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is scheduled to release in theaters on November 12.

