Katrina Kaif gives the perfect retro vibes in a polka dot dress and dramatic hairdo in THIS photo

Katrina Kaif shells out major 60s vibes in a polka dot dress and flaunts a perfect winged eyeliner in this rare picture.

There's no doubt about the fact that looks out of the world gorgeous in almost every outfit that she dons. Be it elegant traditionals or cool casuals, chic dresses or short skirts, Katrina has the best OOTD for every occasion. Living up to the title of Indian Barbie Doll that was given to her in 2015, Katrina Kaif is counted among the prettiest actresses in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif is seen as a style philanthropist in B-Town. The actress runs her own beauty label. Speaking of her fashion choices, her outfits do justice to the praises heaped upon her.

While we've seen Katrina Kaif stun in different styles, here's proof that the actress also slays in a retro look. A recent picture of Katrina from an ad shoot posted by a fan page has gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons. The actress gives the perfect retro vibes in a polka dot dress and dramatic hairdo. Katrina nails her winged eyeliner in the picture and adds drama to the same with her matching polka dot hairband.

Check out her picture:

Katrina has also put on a pair of statement earrings and is flaunting her red lip shade in the picture. The actress dates us back to the 60s when dramatic hairdos were a thing. Meanwhile, speaking of her style, her Instagram handle is a go-to place for every fashion lover. With good looks and style like that, we're sure Kat remains in the good books of the fashion police and gets a 10 on 10 from them.

