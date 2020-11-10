  1. Home
Katrina Kaif gives us a glimpse of her 'morning' in the exotic paradise in Maldives with a gorgeous selfie

Recently, Katrina Kaif headed to the Maldives for a shoot and shared several gorgeous photos on social media. Today, Katrina dropped behind-the-scenes videos along with a beautiful selfie with her crew member.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: November 10, 2020 04:54 pm
Katrina Kaif gives us a glimpse of her 'morning' in the exotic paradise in Maldives with a gorgeous selfie
After spending months at home, Katrina Kaif finally has got the taste of freedom as she headed to the Maldives recently for a shoot. With this, Katrina resumed work too after a COVID 19 induced break. Yesterday, Katrina had dropped a few gorgeous photos of chilling on the beach and left fans in complete awe of her beauty. Now, the actress has dropped behind-the-scenes glimpses from her shoot in the exotic paradise and it surely will make you long for a vacation. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina shared two videos where she gave fans a sneak peek of her gorgeous shooting location. In the first video, we get to see the beautiful sight of the sea along with a boat and then, we could see a gorgeous Katrina all decked up to shoot with her crew member. She is seen clad in a white outfit and her hair was left loose. With glam makeup, Katrina posed with her crew member as she gave us a glimpse of her busy morning in the Maldives. 

In another video, Katrina shared a glimpse of the sunrise by the side of the sea. Not just this, she even captured the various crew members gearing up for her shoot. Well, surely, the actress is making the most of her 'workation' and her photos and videos prove it. 

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's posts:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film was announced a few months back with quirky photos and videos of the trio together. Apart from this, Katrina also has Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero film too. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop flick Sooryavanshi too. 

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

