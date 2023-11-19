Katrina Kaif gives witty response when asked who she likes most between Prem and Tiger

Indian actress Katrina Kaif recently shared screen time with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the action movie Tiger 3. The film is currently running at multiple theatres across the country and is doing good business at the box office. A while ago, the actress took to Instagram and interacted with her fans online. She gave a witty response to a user who asked her which character of Salman she likes.

Katrina Kaif responds when asked who she likes the most between Prem and Tiger

In his illustrious career, there have been multiple movies in which Salman Khan’s character has been named Prem. But just like that iconic name, people also remember him as Tiger from the Ek Tha Tiger franchise which also stars Katrina Kaif. The actress recently requested her followers to ask her questions to which she responded on her Instagram stories. This is when she was asked if she liked Prem or Tiger.

Responding to the trick question, the actress penned, “Tiger acha lagta hai kyuki Tiger mein Prem koot koot ke bhara hai.” She also tagged Salman in her answer. The actor acknowledged her post and reshared it on his IG stories.

Take a look:

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman played the role of Prem in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Partner, and some other films.

About Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action movie belongs to the Yash Raj Films spy universe. Tiger 3 is the sequel to the 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The third installment of the franchise was released recently on November 12, coinciding with Diwali.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

In her impressive career, the actress has worked in several movies. Some of her notable work includes movies like Namastey London, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and many more. As she basks in the success of Tiger 3, she is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming bilingual film Merry Christmas in 2024 also starring Vijay Sethupathi.

