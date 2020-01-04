Katrina Kaif is giving away good vibes with a refreshing selfie, says 'every day is the best day of the year'

Katrina Kaif shared a new selfie in the New Year and wrote, "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year."

's New Year 2020 post came in a little late, but well, it is never too late to give out good vibes, isn't it? The actress finally took to social media to share her wish for everyone in this New Year and the New Decade that is here. The actress has been keeping rather busy with her work, and while she is gearing up for her next release on Eid 2020, we are yet to know more about other projects ahead.

For the welcome 2020 post, Katrina shared a refreshing photo and captioned it with a sweet something, and she wrote, "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year." She sure looked all things cheerful and happy as she posed by the beach in a blue outfit along with a white shrug to go with it. She posed for the perfect photo and gave out major good vibes along with that caption of hers.

Check out Katrina Kaif's photo here:

(ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: When Katrina Kaif turned trainer for Alia Bhatt and set friendship & fitness goals in one go)

The actress is gearing up for upcoming film with , Sooryavanshi, and talking about it, she told us earlier, "It's really nice to be back with Akshay. But it's a different space altogether. It's comedy again. I haven't done comedy for a while. So, the first day on the sets, I was trying to find my bearings. Rohit sir and his team are really good actors. You have to be right in it, on your toes. I took a day or two to find my rhythm."

Credits :Instagram

Read More