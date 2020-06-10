Katrina Kaif giving pushups workout a witty twist will wave off your mid week blues; WATCH

Katrina Kaif, who happens to be known as a fitness icon, was seen flaunting her workout skills but with a twist in this throwback video.

is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts. In her career of around two decades, the diva has emerged as an epitome of talent and doesn’t fail to impress the audience with her impressive active chops and her panache. Besides, Katrina’s fashion statements are also a rage among the fans. Apart from this, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress had also been a fitness icon for the millennials and has been inspiring the youngsters to opt for a healthy lifestyle.

Interestingly, Katrina often shares her workout videos on social media and it does garner a lot of attention. However, we recently stumbled upon a throwback video of the Ek Tha Tiger actress wherein she gave her pushup workout a new twist. In the video, Katrina was seen showing different types of pushups with two hands and one hand. However, soon she was seen balancing without having any hands on the ground. While this does surprise everyone, it was later revealed that she was balancing herself on a lever with the help of a person on the other hand.

Take a look at Katrina’s throwback video giving a different twist to the pushups:

As of now, Katrina, who was last seen in starrer 2019 Bharat, is spending the lockdown break with her sister Isabelle Kaif. The diva has also been sharing her quarantine moments with her fans on social media wherein she was seen doing the dishes, cleaning the house and also trying her hands on cooking.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger BTS video will make you want to see them together again onscreen

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×