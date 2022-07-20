Katrina Kaif glows in a deep-neck dress in latest PICS from her Maldives vacay with Vicky Kaushal & besties

Katrina Kaif is one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. She has been giving us major squad goals as she kept entertaining us with fun videos and pictures from her Maldives trip with her friends and family. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina, along with Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Illeana D’Cruz, Sebastian, Angira Dhar, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur were in the Maldives to celebrate the Jagga Jasoos actress’ birthday. Although the squad has come back, but it looks like Kat is missing the good time she spent there and shared a couple of pictures of her from the vacation. Katrina Kaif shares latest pictures from Maldives Katrina Kaif shared two pictures of her from her Maldives vacation. In the pictures, we can see Katrina wearing a black and white check dress with a plunging neckline. The dress has noodle straps. Katrina cannot stop smiling in these pictures as she is posing for the camera. Her smile is proof that she indeed had a gala time. The actress sported a no makeup look and looked gorgeous as ever. Check out Katrina Kaif’s pictures:

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina is currently looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot on November 4. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot marks Katrina’s first attempt at the horror-comedy genre. Besides, she will also be seen collaborating with Salman Khan once again for the much-awaited Tiger 3. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in the lead. This isn’t all. Katrina will also be seen working with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa.

