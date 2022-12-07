Katrina Kaif glows in the winter sun as she enjoys ‘pahadon mein’ with Vicky Kaushal; PIC

It is that time of the year again what we call the sweater weather. Even our Bollywood celebrities are enjoying this weather and we are not complaining at all as we are getting to see some lovely pictures of them flaunting their winter glow and their stylish winter wear. Well, Katrina Kaif is currently in the hills having a gala time with hubby Vicky Kaushal. Taking to her Instagram handle she shared a couple of pictures of her nailing her sweater look and glowing in the mild sun. What we love the most is that these pictures are clicked by her hubby Vicky.

Katrina Kaif shares pictures from the hills