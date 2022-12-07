Katrina Kaif glows in the winter sun as she enjoys ‘pahadon mein’ with Vicky Kaushal; PIC
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most stunning and good-looking pairs of Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and currently are having a gala time in the hills.
It is that time of the year again what we call the sweater weather. Even our Bollywood celebrities are enjoying this weather and we are not complaining at all as we are getting to see some lovely pictures of them flaunting their winter glow and their stylish winter wear. Well, Katrina Kaif is currently in the hills having a gala time with hubby Vicky Kaushal. Taking to her Instagram handle she shared a couple of pictures of her nailing her sweater look and glowing in the mild sun. What we love the most is that these pictures are clicked by her hubby Vicky.
Katrina Kaif shares pictures from the hills
In the pictures, we can see Katrina Kaif wearing a beige coloured sweater with red and yellow flowers made on it. She paired it with blue denim. With minimal makeup and straight long hair left open, the actress looked beautiful as the sun shone mildly on her. In the first picture, we can see Katrina looking towards the camera with a faint smile on her face. In the next picture, we can see her looking down and last but not least we can see her looking up at the sky and smiling. Sharing these pictures the actress wrote, “Pahadon mein…..” and gave the photograph courtesy to husband.