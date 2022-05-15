As Katrina Kaif goes bowling, husband Vicky Kaushal catches up with college friends in the US.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently in the US and spending quality time. The couple are also making sure to indulge in leisurely activities as well as catch up with old friends. On Sunday morning, Katrina gave a glimpse of her bowling stance as she shared a couple of photos to Instagram While we're not sure if hubby Vicky snapped her attempting a strike, Vicky also made time to meet his close friends from college.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky also shared a sweet photo with his college mates on Sunday morning as he met them while on his US holiday. Posing with a group of three friends, Vicky flashed his widest smile as he captioned the photo, "Batch 2005." For the unversed, Vicky began his engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from Mumbai's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in 2005 and graduated in 2009.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's Sunday snap below:

Currently, Vicky and Katrina are spending some quality time together on their holiday in the US. The couple lead a hectic life with a packed shooting schedule. Whenever, they manage to get some free time, they head outside India for a mini holiday of sorts.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif bowls into the weekend as she drops a glimpse of her 'very American Saturday'; PICS