Katrina Kaif goes simple yet stylish with her airport look, arrives back in Mumbai; PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif is one of the top-most actresses of Bollywood. The diva has been quite busy with her work commitments of late and has been spotted at the airport more often. Kat mostly believes in keeping it simple when it comes to her airport looks and today as she was snapped arriving in Mumbai, the actress yet again was spotted in a simple casual attire that looked comfy yet stylish. Well, Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up his Laxman Utekar film in Indore opposite Sara Ali Khan and is in the town too. It looks like finally, the newlyweds are going to spend some quality time together.

In the picture, we can see her wearing full sleeves loose black sweater top. Katrina Kaif paired it with light blue denim. She covered her face with a black mask and tied a single ponytail. The actress completed her look with black sports shoes and walked straight towards her car. Kat kept it simple and waved at the paps as she sat in her car and headed home. Katrina looks stylish even in her simplest of attires and definitely makes heads turn whenever she is spotted outside her house.

Take a look:

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Ramesh Taurani. She is also a part of Farhan Khan’s Jee Le Zaraa ensemble cast along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

