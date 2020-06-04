Katrina Kaif grooving to ‘Afghan Jalebi’ at a wedding will make you hit the dance floor right now; WATCH

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in 2019 release Bharat, will win your heart as she flaunts her sizzling moves in this video.

is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts to it. It’s been almost two decades since she made her debut in Bollywood and the actress had proved her mettle time and again. In fact, the Ek Tha Tiger actress has garnered herself a massive fan following over the years, courtesy her impressive acting chops and gorgeous looks. Besides, Katrina’s dance moves are also a thing among the fans. With the ongoing lockdown stalling the shoots and bringing the entertainment industry to a standstill, her fans are certainly missing her presence on the silver screen.

Amid this, we got our hands on a throwback video of the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress wherein she was seen flaunting her sizzling movies. The video happens to be from her make up artist’s wedding. In the video, Katrina was seen grooving to the tunes of her popular song Afghan Jalebi from the 2015 release Phantom. The diva looked stunning in her light blue coloured dress and her moves will made you wear your dancing shoes right away.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s throwback videos:

As of now, the Thugs of Hindostan actress is enjoying her lockdown with her sister Isabelle Kaif. Katrina, who was last seen in starrer Bharat, has been spending her quarantine break by trying her hands at household chores like cleaning the house, doing the dishes, trying her hands at cooking along with working out at her residence.

