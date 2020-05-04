Katrina Kaif grooving to the beats of 'Kar Gayi Chull' in an UNSEEN video is sure to leave fans awestruck

We have come across an unseen throwback video of Katrina Kaif in which she is seen dancing to the beats of the song 'Kar Gayi Ghull. Check out the video.

is someone who has established herself in the Hindi film industry through a lot of hard work and dedication. The stunning beauty who began her journey in Bollywood back in 2003 has come a long way now and is considered one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the industry. Not only has her acting prowess won millions of hearts but her utter beauty has always floored the audience. She has been ruling our hearts for more than a decade.

The Bharat actress enjoys a massive fan following not only at the national but also at the international level. Katrina’s unique style sense and impeccable fashion choices add further weightage to her popularity. The Bollywood diva knows to nail every kind of outfit with complete perfection. Be it a sheer net saree, a body sculpted gown or a midi dress, she nails everything with panache and multiple instances prove the same. Katrina serves as a fashion inspiration for millions of girls.

Apart from all these skills, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress is a perfect dancer too. As we speak of this, we have come across an unseen video of Katrina which surely deserves the attention of her fans. The actress is seen grooving to the beats of the popular song ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ from the movie Kapoor & Sons at a function. She is seen clad in a pink shimmery thigh-high slit gown with feathered shoulders which is teamed up with a pair of matching black boots. Kat is also seen wearing a pair of long earrings that perfectly match her entire outfit. She lets down her straight hair as usual. Popular singer Badshah is seen crooning the peppy number as Katrina dances by his side thereby grabbing everyone’s attention. The actress also flashes her beaming smile as usual and keeps the spirit high while dancing to the song.

Check out the unseen throwback video below:

As seen in the video, everyone present at the function is seen grooving along with Katrina to the beats of the song. Katrina has showcased her dancing skills in many of the movies she has acted in. Be it ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ in Tees Maar Khan or be it ‘Kamli’ and ‘Malang’ in Dhoom 3, the gorgeous diva has always floored the audience with her moves. On the professional front, the actress has acted in multiple movies throughout her career most of which have been declared hits. We can take the names of Namaste London, Raajneeti, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, and Bharat here and it seems like the list just goes on. To add to this, the actress has some interesting projects coming up already. For the unversed, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in a cop drama. Unfortunately, its release date has been postponed owing to the indefinite lockdown that has been imposed across the country because of the Coronavirus crisis.

As of now, Katrina is also under home quarantine like every other citizen of this country. The Raajneeti actress is frequently active on social media during this period and often shares bits and pieces related to her daily life regularly thereby keeping her fans and well-wishers updated. She is currently residing with her sister Isabelle Kaif. The two sisters often indulge in some funny banters the glimpses of which are shared on social media too. Right from cooking food to managing other household errands, Katrina and Isabelle are doing it all and setting major relationship goals for others out there.

As for Katrina, she recently took part in a huge online concert that was held to help those who have been affected the most amidst the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown that has been imposed across the country. On the personal front, the actress is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal. Although the two of them have not accepted officially about being in a relationship, they are often spotted together at various events and occasions. Before the lockdown, Katrina and Vicky were seen together at a Holi party which was attended by many other celebs from the Bollywood film industry. Well, it seems like we will have to wait a little more to get an official confirmation from their side.

Credits :Instagram

