Katrina Kaif gushes over Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s PDA and her reaction is relatable AF

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are making most of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak and their social media PDA has won our hearts. But, it looks like even Katrina Kaif can’t stop gushing over Deepika and Ranveer. Check it out.

A day back, and painted social media red with their adorable PDA and shared photos with each other. Seeing Deepika and Ranveer together spending time at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown, fans of the actors couldn’t get enough of their adorable PDA. Even Bollywood star couldn’t help but swoon over Deepika and Ranveer’s adorable photo. Often, when Deepika or Ranveer share a photo with each other, Katrina leaves a sweet comment on it.

Recently, Ranveer shared a selfie in which he could be seen working out with his wife Deepika at home amid the COVID 19 shutdown. Seeing the photo, several stars commented on it and even Katrina couldn’t help but be in awe of the power couple. Katrina took to the comments section and wrote, “Cuties,” with a heart emoticon. Fans loved the camaraderie between Deepika, Ranveer and Katrina. Other stars like Amruta Khanvilkar and Vivaan Bhatena too reacted to Ranveer and Deepika’s cute photo.

However, it was Katrina’s cute comment that stole the limelight. Often, Deepika and Ranveer too comment on Katrina’s posts on social media and their camaraderie becomes a highlight among fans. Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer were also a part of the Janta Curfew on Sunday and also came out on their house balcony to applaud the work being done by doctors and nurses to fight the Coronavirus. Even Katrina Kaif went on the terrace of her building and joined Indians in this exercise to express gratitude towards the medical workers fighting COVID-19.

Check out Katrina’s comment on Deepika and Ranveer’s photo:

