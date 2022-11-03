Katrina Kaif had the cutest reply on being asked about her most precious thing at home; Find out

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are pure couple goals. They always make the hearts of their fans melt and never hesitate in showering love to each other. Be it their mushy pictures on social media or their holding hands wherever they go, everything about this beautiful couple is just priceless. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress is all geared up for the release of her film Phone Bhoot which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. As the actress is on a promotional spree these days, she held an Instagram live session in which she revealed the most precious thing she has at her home.

During the live session, a fan asked Katrina Kaif about the most precious thing she has at home. To this the Phone Bhoot star thought for some time and then instantly with a smile replied, “the most precious person I have at home is my husband.” Isn’t this cute? Anyway, later answering the question, Katrina said, “the precious things I have will be my books.” Well, her love for books was evident in the live session as she sat in front of a beautiful book rack which was placed nicely in her house.

Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal’s endearing habit

Earlier during a rapid-fire round, when Katrina Kaif was asked to reveal Vicky Kaushal’s most-endearing habit, with twinkling eyes she replied, “endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song’.”

Both Katrina and Vicky are totally busy in their respective careers, with some promising projects in the pipeline. Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, this year. The actress has a highly exciting line-up including Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Vicky, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of the autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur. He recently wrapped up a schedule for this film. He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy alongside Sara Ali Khan, and Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. In fact, his film The Immortal Ashwatthama too is back on track.