Katrina Kaif is a happy soul as she decks up to welcome winter in a fiery orange OOTD & camouflage jacket; PIC

Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a cute photo of herself as she posed in a comfy outfit and teamed it up with a winter jacket. The Phone Bhoot star left netizens in awe of her cool look for the winters.

Actress never fails to leave her fans in awe of her style and looks. Every time she steps out of the house, she manages to make heads turn with her style. From slaying in a saree to rocking a dress, Katrina can make any outfit look good. And well, even when it comes to winter wear, she always manages to nail that too. Speaking of this, the Phone Bhoot actress just treated her fans with an adorable photo that has everyone swooning over her winter attire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a photo of herself all decked up to welcome winters. In the photo, the Bharat star is seen clad in a fiery orange hoodie with matching track pants. Along with it, she is seen sporting a green camouflage jacket with a furry hoodie. She is seen donning the hoodie over her head and smiling away. Seeing her all winter-ready, one could guess that the star loves the winter weather.

Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, "Is it winter already." Seeing the photo, fans could not stop gushing over the cute photo. Many took to the comment section and left endearing comments for the star.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's photo:

Meanwhile, Katrina has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Last month, she had taken a trip to the Maldives to shoot for a magazine. Her photos from the tropical paradise left the internet in awe. On the work front, she will be seen with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment. It is expected to go on floors soon.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

